Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Norwich: Havertz & Hudson-Odoi Set to Be Handed Starts

Chelsea host bottom of the table Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as the Blues look to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea so the Blues will be looking to take advantage with a strong performance and victory.

There are set to be some changes from Thomas Tuchel's sides that came out 1-0 winners against Brentford and 4-0 victors against Malmo on Wednesday.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

SIPA USA

Edouard Mendy will likely keep his place in goal after a fine performance against Brentford last time in the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta could return into the back three, with Reece James starting in the wing-back role.

A return for Ruben Loftus-Cheek could see him start in midfield alongside any central midfielder but Jorginho could be preferred as Chelsea will look to have possession of the ball.

Kai Havertz is likely to start as the number nine as both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku suffered injuries against Malmo in midweek.

It is possible that Tuchel plays a 3-5-2 formation against the Canaries, with N'Golo Kante replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek moves into a more forward role.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube