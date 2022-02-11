Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Palmeiras: Edouard Mendy Returns for the Blues

Chelsea will face Palmeiras in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday evening at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Blues will head into the game off the back of their semi-final 1-0 win against Al Hilal earlier in the week, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the game.

It will be the second time the European Champions have featured in such a game and they will be looking to make amends from their loss in 2012 against Corinthians.

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Christensen; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech

Despite Kepa Arrizabalaga making some fine saves in the semi-final on Wednesday, Edouard Mendy could return in between the sticks after his success with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

Chelsea may opt to go for the same backline that kept a clean sheet against Al Hilal with Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen all remaining in the starting lineup.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are the most experienced first team players for Thomas Tuchel at wing-back, so they are expected to start on the left and right respectively.

Mateo Kovacic started in the midfield for the European Champions the other day, but N'Golo Kante could replace him in the starting XI and join Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku linked up well for the goal against Al Hilal so could start up front once again, with Hakim Ziyech also likely to retain a sport after his impressive performance.

Saturday's final will be a chance for Chelsea to make amends for their previous outing in the Club World Cup final, with Thomas Tuchel now back with his squad after a period of absence due to testing positive for Covid-19.

