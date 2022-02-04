Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Plymouth: Marcus Bettinelli Returns as Romelu Lukaku Leads the Line

Chelsea will host League One outfit Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

The Blues defeated non-league side Chesterfield 5-1 in their previous game in the competition, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this season.

With the squad returning from their winter break Thomas Tuchel may field a strong side against the Pilgrims to gain match sharpness, with Chelsea travelling to the United Arab Emirates after the fixture for the FIFA Club World Cup. 

However, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all unavailable for selection. 

imago1009014491h (1)

Bettinelli; Sarr, Rudiger, Christensen; Alonso, Kovacic, Kante Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Mount

Marcus Bettinelli could make only his second appearance in a Chelsea shirt as he returns in between the sticks, with his last outing and debut coming against Chesterfield.

Read More

Malang Sarr will hope to be rewarded for his recent run of form with another start in the defence, and he could be joined alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after Thiago Silva's late return to Cobham following international duty.

In the wing-back positions, should Chelsea opt for a three-back system, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are likely to operate on the left and right hand sides respectively, with Chilwell and James still yet to return to the first team.

imago1009014856h

Mateo Kovacic, who was awarded with the Premier League's January Goal of the Month on Friday for his volley against Liverpool, will face midfield competition from Jorginho in the midfield along with N'Golo Kante should their only be two spots up for grabs.

Up front for the Blues, Tuchel is set to name a strong attack. Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku and Mount will all look to lead the line against the Greens.

Kenedy could make his first appearance for the club since 2018 after he was recalled from his loan at Flamengo, with the Brazilian likely to feature on the bench. 

Lewis Hall, who made his professional debut in Chelsea's third round tie, could also be named in the squad, as well as Harvey Vale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009015743h
