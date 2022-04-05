Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Real Madrid: Pulisic & Havertz in Attack as Blues Eye More Glory Against Los Blancos

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match on the back of a humiliating 4-1 loss at home to Brentford but had been in fine form, winning six straight before Saturday's defeat.

Therefore, it is likely that the Chelsea head coach will make several changes for his side's clash.

imago1011009910h

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Tuchel opted for a back four against Brentford, a decision that came back to bite him as they conceded four goals at home. Therefore, the German could return to a back three.

The back four from the weekend could keep their place in the starting line-up despite the defeat but be preferred in a different system, with Marcos Alonso pushed further up into a wing-back role, with Cesar Azpilicueta on the right of a back three.

Reece James came off the bench to get minutes under his belt, returning from injury, and could be preferred at right wing-back for the clash against Real Madrid.

imago1011019356h

Mateo Kovacic also featured from the bench and could be preferred in midfield alongside N'Golo Kante as he faces his former club.

In attack, Christian Pulisic dropped out against Brentford due to jetlag after returning from international duty with the USMNT. Therefore, he could return alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount as the trio built a strong relationship before the international break.

imago1007574213h
