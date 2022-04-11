Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel Aims to Name Comeback Winning Side

Chelsea are set to face Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Tuesday night.

The Blues are 3-1 down on aggregate after the first leg, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week to give his side the advantage.

Thomas Tuchel's side ended their recent run of consecutive defeats on Saturday when they thrashed Southampton 6-0 at Saint Mary's, with four different players getting onto the scoresheet.

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, James; Werner, Havertz, Mount

Edouard Mendy is most likely set to retain his spot in between the sticks for the Blues, despite his error against Madrid in the first leg.

Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva could both start in the back three, with Cesar Azpilicueta also in line for a starting role in defence, with the captain returning to the squad after he was previously absent due to a positive test for Covid-19.

Marcos Alonso, who scored the opener against the Saints, could remain at left wing-back, with Reece James coming in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both started in midfield on Saturday and after such an impressive result, this duo could remain the same on Tuesday.

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount netted five times between them at Saint Mary's so are in line to start again, especially with Romelu Lukaku being out of the squad through injury.

Tuchel shared his thoughts on his side's prospects in the clash against Madrid as he said: "We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it. The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage. We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it.

"It will not shift the focus from the fact we need to deliver and we will be ready. We will support our team and try hard. It is worth trying, it's sports. It's the game and the beauty of the game is everything is possible always. It is worth trying. We will see.

"Hopefully we have a match where belief grows. Hopefully we can fulfil our dream, live up to our dream. We have to invest a lot and live up to our level."

