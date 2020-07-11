Absolute Chelsea
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Jorginho to get his first start, Antonio Rudiger to return

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard will look to keep Chelsea's winning momentum ahead of a tough trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United despite having several injury doubts in midfield as the busy schedule continues.

The Blues have moved into third place in the Premier League with two consecutive victories against Watford (h) and Crystal Palace (a).

In addition to being on a good current run of form, Chelsea have a decent record against the the Blades in recent times, seeking successive away victories at Bramall Lane for the first time since 1965.

A win for Lampard's side will cement their place in the top four once more, and bring the Blues another victory closer to Champions League qualification.

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace:

Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

The Blues looked vulnerable defensively once again in a narrow victory against Crystal Palace, so Lampard may look to rotate his options ahead of a difficult trip to face a resurgent Blades side.

Kurt Zouma looked strong and composed at the heart of the defence, so is likely to retain his place with Antonio Rudiger brought in to try and find the most comfortable centre-half pairing.

With several injury problems mounting in the midfield ranks, Jorginho is poised to make his first start for the Blues since the lockdown break, with Billy Gilmour sidelined due to a long-term knee injury, but Mateo Kovacic returns to the match day squad after recovering from a knock.

Willian and Christian Pulisic will be almost certain to start on Saturday, as the pair are in dazzling form, with Olivier Giroud retaining his place upfront, after netting once again at Selhurst Park.

