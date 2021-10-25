Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Kepa to Return in Goal as Saul Handed Rare Start

Chelsea host Southampton in the next round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as Thomas Tuchel's side look to progress into the next round of the competition.

Last time out the Blues beat Aston Villa in a penalty shoot-out at Stamford Bridge and will be looking to have a move convincing win this time out.

There are set to be a handful of changes, including in goal, as Tuchel is set to rotate for the cup match.

Kepa; Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Saul, Kante, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to be handed his chance in goal, after impressive performances against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard was the hero, saving several penalties in both shoot-outs as Chelsea came out on top on both occassions.

Andreas Christensen is set to come into the backline, after missing out against Norwich City whilst Malang Sarr could return after an impressive Chelsea debut at Brentford.

N'Golo Kante is set to play in midfield as Tuchel confirmed he is back in training and Saul Niguez could be handed another chance in the Chelsea side.

Hudson-Odoi impressed against Norwich and could be in line to start on the left wing with Hakim Ziyech also handed a start as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner remain sidelined.

