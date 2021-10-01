Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Mason Mount Returns & Callum Hudson-Odoi Handed Star

October 1, 2021
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Mason Mount Returns & Callum Hudson-Odoi Handed Start

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues come into the match following back to back losses to Manchester City and Juventus whilst Southampton are yet to win this season in the league.

There are set to be some changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI following a midweek defeat in Turin.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, having not been at fault for either of the last two goals conceded.

Cesar Azpilicueta could return in the back three, alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger whilst Thiago Silva drops to the bench.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in line for a rare start at right wing-back, with Reece James ruled out through injury and Chelsea preferring an attacking wide player.

Ben Chilwell also came on against Juventus and could make his first Premier League start of the season as he looks to win back his place in the starting XI.

Whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek could start, it is likely that Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic keep their place in the middle of the park, just behind Mason Mount who returns from injury.

A front two of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner could be deployed, looking to exploit a slow Southampton defence.

1006962437
