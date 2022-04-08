Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Southampton: Tuchel Rings Changes as Blues Look to Get Back to Winning Ways

Chelsea face Southampton in Premier League action on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

The Blues suffered consecutive defeats since returning from international duty, losing 4-1 to Brentford before Real Madrid came out 3-1 victors at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Now, Thomas Tuchel's men travel to St Mary's as they look to get back on track in the Premier League and there could be several changes made.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Pulisic, Havertz, Werner

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal despite being at fault for Real Madrid's third in midweek.

When asked about Kepa Arrizabalaga potentially coming in for the clash, Tuchel reiterated that Mendy will be given the opportunity to prove his worth.

"I hope it does not affect his self-confidence too much," Tuchel said on Mendy. "This is what goalkeeping is also about, to accept mistakes and live with his mistakes and go back and help your team with performance, focus, re-focus, stay calm, stay confident.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"This is normally what goalkeepers, what Edou is made of. Now he can prove he is a true champion.”

Andreas Christensen was given the nod in defence on Wednesday but Tuchel took him off at half-time after a poor performance, so it is unlikely he will start and this could see Trevoh Chalobah come into defence.

Tuchel also admitted that N'Golo Kante is not playing to the highest level and fasting during Ramadan, perhaps paving the way for Mateo Kovacic to return to the line-up alongside Jorginho, who will likely captain the side, whilst Saul Niguez could come in for a rare appearance.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In attack, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are doubts for the match as they require late fitness tests to determine their involvment whilst Callum Hudson-Odoi has been ruled out for at least a few weeks.

This paves the way for Timo Werner to return, with Mason Mount potentially rested for the trip south.

