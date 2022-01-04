Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Spurs: Romelu Lukaku Returns as Christian Pulisic Plays Wing-Back

Chelsea host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

It will be the Blues' second game of 2022, after playing a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's side have several injury concerns, with changes set to be made for the London derby against Antonio Conte's side.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to make his first start of the month in goal, with Edouard Mendy participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal.

Chelsea will be without Trevoh Chalobah due to injury whilst Andreas Christensen remains a doubt, as confirmed by Tuchel. Therefore, Cesar Azpilicueta is set to return to the back three rather than playing at wing-back.

This means that Christian Pulisic could return to the right wing-back role, finishing the match against Liverpool there.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's fantastic performances against Liverpool, Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be rotated into the centre of the park.

Romelu Lukaku is set to return after Tuchel confirmed that Chelsea have accepted the forward's apology, revealing that the Belgian is fully committed to the club.

Hakim Ziyech has not featured for Chelsea since returning from a calf injury and could be handed the opportunity to impress in the Carabao Cup.

Furthermore, Timo Werner is likely to be available after the striker has trained following his Covid-19 case. However, he is set to be named on the bench rather than start the match.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube