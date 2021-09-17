Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Tottenham Hotspur: Kante & James to Return, Pulisic Out

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in a London derby on Sunday as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match after a 1-0 victory in the Champions League against Zenit.

With N'Golo Kante's return from injury and Reece James having served his Premier League suspension, there could be some changes to the side that faced Aston Villa.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

The same defence that featured in midweek against Zenit is likely to play despite Thiago Silva's impressive performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa in the league campaign.

James will return from his suspension after being sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League weeks ago.

Marcos Alonso could keep his place at wing-back due to his impressive form and history against Tottenham.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Kante is set for a return after Tuchel confirmed that he is fit to play, meaning Mateo Kovacic could drop to the bench despite his good start to the season.

A front three of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku has been preferred in the early parts of the season but Hakim Ziyech could play, as he did against Aston Villa.

Lukaku will be looking to keep up his fine goalscoring start to life back at Chelsea, netting four goals in four games at the start of the season.

