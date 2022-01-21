Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Tottenham: Timo Werner & Kai Havertz Handed Starts in London Derby

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday as Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge for the second time this year.

The first saw the Blues come out 2-0 winners in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg before travelling to north London to emerge as 1-0 winners in the second leg.

Thomas Tuchel has several absentees as the Blues' availability remains the same from their 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Chelsea will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) whilst Andreas Christensen remains absent with Covid-19, while Trevoh Chalobah isn't ready to return despite re-joining training.

Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner



IMAGO / Cover-Images

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal, deputising for Edouard Mendy, who is at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The Spaniard has looked impressive in recent matches, showing the confidence and ability that is required.

Chelsea played a back four in their last two matches against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup but could revert to a back three, with Malang Sarr returning after being rested against Brighton.

He will likely feature alongside Thiago Silva and in-form Antonio Rudiger in a back three.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be deployed as wing-backs, with Chelsea appraoching the match in a cautious manner and there being no suitable or natural wing-backs in the squad.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could be the preferred choice in midfield, with Jorginho having featured against Brighton on Tuesday.

Chelsea have a wealth of options in attack but with Romelu Lukaku playing 90 minutes on Wednesday and Kai Havertz being heavily rested over the past few weeks, the German could be in line to start.



IMAGO / Action Plus

Mason Mount did not look the sharpest against Brighton but could be handed a start due to his work rate.

Timo Werner has an impressive record against Spurs from his time at Leipzig and could be the perfect option as Tuchel shakes up his front line, who he was highly critical of for their lack of chance creation on Tuesday night.

