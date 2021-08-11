Predicted Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Cesar Azpilicueta & Andreas Christensen to Return for Super Cup Final

Chelsea start the 2021/22 season with another European Final after beating Manchester City to lift the Champions League back in May.

Thomas Tuchel's side face La Liga opposition Villarreal as the first piece of silverware of the 2021/22 season is up for grabs.

The Blues earner their place in the UEFA Super Cup Final following the Champions League victory against Manchester City.

As for Villarreal, they beat City's Manchester rivals Manchester United in the Europa League Final to qualify.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Havertz, Ziyech.

Chelsea eased their international players back into the squad throughout pre-season as the stars returned in a staggered approach.

The Mind Series saw the return of the majority of these international players with Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz feature from the start against Arsenal and Totteham,

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante also returned for these fixtures, with Edouard Mendy being preferred in goal from the beginning.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andres Christensen returned later than those who featured in the Mind Series, having made it to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and we could be about to see the duo feature in the Super Cup.

The pair have been training for just under two weeks and Thomas Tuchel could use the final as an oppurtunity to build fitness and field a strong defensive lineup ahead of the Premier League opener on Saturday.

Trevoh Chalobah has featured heavily and impressed in pre-season but it is expected that Tuchel will look to build match fitness for Azpilicueta and Christensen.

The game will come too soon for those who featured in the Euro 2020 Final as Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri could all be named on the bench alongside Copa America finalist Thiago Silva.

Tuchel will be keen to have his captain Azpilicueta, who paraded the Champions League trophy at Stamford Bridge before the Tottenham friendly last week, feature.

With James set to miss out, Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to keep his place at right wing-back, having looked sharp in pre-season.

Emerson and Chilwell are both unlikely to play too, leaving the left wing-back spot free for Marcos Alonso to impress.

Kante and Kovacic have plenty of experience between them in the middle of the park and are likely to feature together.

Werner, Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have been preferred as a front three in the last two friendlies, looking impressive, so expect them to play from the start.

Ziyech ended pre-season as Chelsea's top goalscorer, netting a hattrick against Peterborough United before bagging two agianst Tottenham and will be looking to keep his place going into the season.

