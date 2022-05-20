Chelsea face Watford in the final day of the Premier League season as it looks like Thomas Tuchel's side will finish third, sitting three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with a superior goal difference.

Last time out the Blues drew 1-1 to Leicester City as Marcos Alonso's strike cancelled out James Maddison's opener.

With little pressure on the match against already relegated Watford, Tuchel is set to make several changes to his starting XI.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

In possibly the most difficult team to predict of the season, Antonio Rudiger is certain to be the first name on the team sheet as he bows out in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

The German has confirmed that Sunday will be his final game for Chelsea, with a move to Real Madrid imminent as he departs at the expiry of his contract.

Andreas Christensen also appears to be departing upon his contract expiry, but having withdrawn from the FA Cup final squad it is unlikely that he will feature.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been heavily linked with Chelsea departures in the summer and will likely feature in what could be their last matches in blue, with both Spaniard's contracts expiring in 2023 and Barcelona showing interest in the pair.

Mason Mount is likely to feature in the final match after being rested against Leicester City, whilst Romelu Lukaku could be given the chance to shine as he leads the line once more.

Hakim Ziyech made his first Premier League start since February against Leicester and could be trusted once more.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The bench could feature several academy players with the likes of Lewis Hall, Jude Soonsup-Bell, Charlie Webster and Xavi Simons having trained with the first team this season.

Tuchel could opt to hand an opportunity to youngster Harvey Vale from the bench in an attempt to convince the forward to agree a new contract with the Blues, as the club were previously reportedly in talks over a new deal.

Ross Barkley could come off the bench ahead of a potential summer departure, whilst Saul Niguez is likely to return to Atletico Madrid at the end of his loan spell and could finish his Chelsea career as a substitute.