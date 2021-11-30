Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Watford: Lukaku Makes Return as Saul Handed Rare Start

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Blues top of the table, one point clear as they head into the midweek fixtures.

Chelsea are without N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell due to injury, whilst Timo Werner, Reece James and Jorginho are all set to be assessed before the match.

Therefore, there are set to be some changes made to Tuchel's starting XI to face the Hornets after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi

Edouard Mendy will keep his place in goal as he is Tuchel's first choice goalkeeper.

Cesar Azpilicueta could return in defence due to the potential absence of vice-captain and Ballon d'Or third place winner Jorginho.

Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva could make up the rest of the back three, impressing of late but the frequency of fixtures could see Silva drop out for Christensen.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

If James is not fit to start, we could see Christian Pulisic named in the starting XI as a right wing-back, the position he finished the match against Manchester United in.

With Kovacic and Kante out of the fold and Jorginho doubtful, Saul Niguez could be handed a rare start in midfield. The Spaniard will have to impress as he looks to make an impression.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Alternatively, Trevoh Chalobah could play in midfield as has been done previously.

The match against Watford could be the perfect time to re-introduce Romelu Lukaku to the starting XI as he looks to gain match fitness and confidence after an injury spell. Callum Hudson-Odoi has been the hub of creativity for Chelsea, starting the last eight matches and he could make it nine in a row at Vicarage Road.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube