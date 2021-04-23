Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante set to return for the Blues

Following Chelsea's 0-0 draw at home to Brighton, the Blues are back in league action. Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

The recent showdown with Graham Potter's Brighton was overshadowed by the Chelsea fans following the club's willingness to join the European Super League.

Currently, Chelsea sit fourth in the table and are level on points with West Ham United.

The Blues were extremely underwhelming against 'The Seagulls.' (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate that his side can come away with all three points. With the top four race hotting up, Chelsea can't afford to slip up.

As for West Ham, David Moyes' side are currently enjoying a phenomenal season so far. However, the 'Irons' are coming off of a shock defeat away to Newcastle.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Edouard Mendy will return to the side and replace Kepa Arrizbalaga, Tuchel confirmed on Friday.

Cesar Azpilicueta was rested in midweek. The Spanish international has been ever-present in Thomas Tuchel's side since his arrival.

Ben Chilwell is another who was rested in midweek. Chilwell has been in fine form recently and will be itching to get the nod at wingback.

N'Golo Kante is set to return to the team.

Tuchel opted to play Mason Mount and Jorginho at the heart of midfield against Brighton. With that being said, N'Golo Kante is set to come back into the team.

Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

After partnering with Jorginho in the Blues' last league outing, Mason Mount is set to resume his rule further up the pitch.

Kai Havertz is set to retain his place in the starting eleven. The German international has featured regularly in recent weeks.

