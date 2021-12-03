Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Ziyech Handed Start as Jorginho Returns

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Manchester City after scraping a 2-1 victory against Watford in midweek.

Chelsea are without N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell due to injuries. However, Tuchel's side were handed a boost as Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner are deemed fit to start.

There are set to be some changes to the starting XI to face the Hammers.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Edouard Mendy is almost certain to remain in between the sticks, pulling off fine saves to keep Chelsea ahead against Watford.

With an injury to Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta could return on the right of a back three as James comes back into the side at wing-back.

Jorginho is also likely to return, having been rested against Watford and could partner Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech was the match-winner against the Hornets in midweek and could be rewarded with a Premier League start.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel has hinted that he will be involved from the start, praising his fine form as he said: “I like him. I can feel it. He feels better now, it took him a long time. He was always very ambitious.

"He had huge influence now from the bench against Leicester and Watford, two matches in between from the start. He’s in a good shape, in good form and state of mind and we want him absolutely to be influential. I will not tell you if he starts tomorrow or comes from the bench.”

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube