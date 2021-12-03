Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Ziyech Handed Start as Jorginho Returns

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Manchester City after scraping a 2-1 victory against Watford in midweek.

Chelsea are without N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell due to injuries. However, Tuchel's side were handed a boost as Jorginho, Reece James and Timo Werner are deemed fit to start.

There are set to be some changes to the starting XI to face the Hammers.

imago1008387295h

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

imago1008383987h (1)

Edouard Mendy is almost certain to remain in between the sticks, pulling off fine saves to keep Chelsea ahead against Watford.

Read More

With an injury to Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta could return on the right of a back three as James comes back into the side at wing-back.

Jorginho is also likely to return, having been rested against Watford and could partner Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech was the match-winner against the Hornets in midweek and could be rewarded with a Premier League start.

imago1006517873h

Tuchel has hinted that he will be involved from the start, praising his fine form as he said:  “I like him. I can feel it. He feels better now, it took him a long time. He was always very ambitious. 

"He had huge influence now from the bench against Leicester and Watford, two matches in between from the start. He’s in a good shape, in good form and state of mind and we want him absolutely to be influential. I will not tell you if he starts tomorrow or comes from the bench.”

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008392737h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face West Ham: Ziyech Handed Start as Jorginho Returns

1 minute ago
imago1008383987h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Need to Continue to Prove Their Premier League Title Credentials

28 minutes ago
imago1008271022h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints at Saul Niguez Wing-Back Role at Chelsea During Ben Chilwell Absence

31 minutes ago
imago1008213182h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Preparation Plans for West Ham Clash

1 hour ago
imago1007587417h
News

Report: Mateo Kovacic 'Close' to Chelsea Return Despite West Ham Absence

1 hour ago
imago0048869977h
Match Coverage

Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008236276h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Surprising Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

2 hours ago
imago1006517873h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Influence Since Injury Return

3 hours ago