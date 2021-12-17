Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Wolves: Thomas Tuchel Turns to Mateo Kovacic & N'Golo Kante to Solve Midfield Crisis

Chelsea will travel to the Molineux on Sunday afternoon to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side will head to the west Midlands off the back off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday evening.

The Blues are currently third in the table and four points behind leaders Manchester City as they compete for their sixth Premier League title.

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Christensen; Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, James; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Despite not being able to keep a clean sheet in his last five appearances, Edouard Mendy is set to remain in goal for Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva both featured against Everton and are likely to start again, with Andreas Christensen possibly coming in to replace Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both Marcos Alonso and Reece James are the current first choice wing-backs and are therefore likely to retain starts.

Mateo Kovacic could make his first appearance since the Carabao Cup game against Southampton at the end of October, having suffered a hamstring injury before testing positive for Covid-19.

Chelsea fans could also see the return of N'Golo Kante, with the Frenchman appearing on the bench against the Toffees on Thursday, due to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek being doubts.

Kai Havertz was absent from the draw whilst waiting for his Covid-19 test result. Tuchel confirmed it returned as negative and he was back in training on Friday ahead of the game, therefore suggesting he could feature up front.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech both started against Everton, with the former sure to keep his spot after his goal.

