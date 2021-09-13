September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Zenit: Reece James Returns & Ben Chilwell Makes First Start

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Zenit as the Blues begin their Champions League defence at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back a 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa, with several international players rested.

Tuchel's side could see several changes from the lineup that played on Saturday.

1005578872 (2)

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Kepa Arrizabalaga could start in goal, with his last apperance coming in the UEFA Super Cup as a substitute.

The Spaniard has been trusted by Tuchel in several matches ahead of Edouard Mendy, however Mendy is likely to keep his place ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

1006515012

Cesar Azpilicueta was on media duty ahead of the match and is expected to start whilst Andreas Christensen was rested for the Premier League clash on Saturday and is likely to return.

Reece James was unavailable for the Premier League squad as he serves a suspension, meaning that he is likely to feature against Zenit.

Ben Chilwell has not played since the Champions League final and could make his first appearance of the season in place of Marcos Alonso.

1006514595

Mason Mount was given the day off againt Aston Villa after returning from international duty with England but is likely to slot back into the starting XI to face Zenit, in behind a front two.

Timo Werner could partner Romelu Lukaku after a successful international break for Germany, scoring twice.

Lukaku is very likely to start and will look to keep up his fine goalscoring form after netting a brace on the weekend.

1006517656

PREVIEW: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006515012
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Zenit: Reece James Returns & Ben Chilwell Makes First Start

1006515012
News

Confirmed: The Chelsea Squad Have Their FIFA 22 Ratings Revealed

sipa_35009438
News

Tuchel: How Winning the Champions League Changed Chelsea's Mentality

sipa_34757849 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Zenit Meetings Comes 'A Bit Too Early' for N'Golo Kante

sipa_35036951
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Alexander Isak

sipa_33415334
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

sipa_33186794
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

USATSI_16695504
News

Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic 'Still in Treatment' Following Ankle Injury Setback