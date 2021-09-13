Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Zenit: Reece James Returns & Ben Chilwell Makes First Start

Chelsea face Zenit as the Blues begin their Champions League defence at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back a 3-0 thrashing of Aston Villa, with several international players rested.

Tuchel's side could see several changes from the lineup that played on Saturday.

SIPA USA

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Kepa Arrizabalaga could start in goal, with his last apperance coming in the UEFA Super Cup as a substitute.

The Spaniard has been trusted by Tuchel in several matches ahead of Edouard Mendy, however Mendy is likely to keep his place ahead of Chelsea's clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

SIPA USA

Cesar Azpilicueta was on media duty ahead of the match and is expected to start whilst Andreas Christensen was rested for the Premier League clash on Saturday and is likely to return.

Reece James was unavailable for the Premier League squad as he serves a suspension, meaning that he is likely to feature against Zenit.

Ben Chilwell has not played since the Champions League final and could make his first appearance of the season in place of Marcos Alonso.

SIPA USA

Mason Mount was given the day off againt Aston Villa after returning from international duty with England but is likely to slot back into the starting XI to face Zenit, in behind a front two.

Timo Werner could partner Romelu Lukaku after a successful international break for Germany, scoring twice.

Lukaku is very likely to start and will look to keep up his fine goalscoring form after netting a brace on the weekend.

SIPA USA

PREVIEW: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube