Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Zenit: Saul Handed Start in Rotated Blues Side

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side travel to Russia as they face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League group stage final match on Wednesdat.

The Blues top of Group H, knowing that if they match Juventus' result against Malmo, they will finish ahead of the Italian side.

But they will have to do it with a team selection headache after Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee), Jorginho (back) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) were all ruled out by Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Therefore, there are set to be some chanes to Tuchel's side for the clash.

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Saul Niguez; Werner, Lukaku, Pulisic

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel hinted that Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed the opportunity in between the sticks after Edouard Mendy was at fault for two goals against West Ham at the weekend.

When asked if it was a good match to bring Kepa in for, Tuchel said: “Yeah it is. The decisions are not made yet because we just had another good training."

Trevoh Chalobah's absence with injury means that Chelsea are light in defence, with Thiago Silva unlikely to feature, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr could make up the defence with Antonio Rudiger also being rested.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Reece James missed Chelsea's clash against Watford with injury before returning against West Ham, but he may not be risked as the Blues have already sealed qualification from Group H. Therefore, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic could be options at right wing-back.

With Jorginho's absence confirmed, alongisde Mateo Kovacic and N'golo Kante, Chelsea are light for options in midfield. Tuchel heavily linked Saul Niguez with a start, but with Marcos Alonso's injury concerns, this could be at left wing-back.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Therefore, Ross Barkley could drop deeper to partner Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Romelu Lukaku played 45 minutes against West Ham and could be handed a start in Russia to build fitness alongside Timo Werner, who also recently returned from injury,

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube