Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham: Ben Chilwell set to make first Chelsea start

Jevans99

The Blues are on the road as they travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face rivals Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea will be looking to put last weekend's disappointing 3-3 draw with West Brom behind them.

In their last five trips to Tottenham, in all competitions, the Blues have only won twice. Last season, Frank Lampard's men picked up an impressive 2-0 away win against Spurs thanks to a brace from Willian.

west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (11)
The Blues came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with West Brom last weekend.

As for Tottenham, they've like Chelsea, only picked up four points out of a possible nine so far this season. Mourinho's men conceded a last-minute equaliser against Steve Bruces Newcastle last weekend.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham:

----------

Caballero; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Barkley, Jorginho; Mount, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday that Tuesday's clash with Spurs will be too soon for both Christian Pulisic and summer signing Hakim Ziyech.

After making his debut in the previous round with Barnsley, Ben Chilwell will be in the squad to face Mourinho's Tottenham. The left-back will be looking to start as Chilwell wasn't ready for Saturday's match with West Brom.

Edouard Mendy is in the squad for the Blues but Spurs could be too early again for the Senegalese, and he may have to wait until Crystal Palace at the weekend to make his debut.

Kurt Zouma missed last weekend's game, and the Frenchman will be itching to start against Chelsea's rivals. Lampard may look to partner Zouma up with Fikayo Tomori and rest the likes of Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva.

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (25)
Ben Chilwell looks set to make his first Chelsea start as manager Frank Lampard confirmed the full-back will be in the squad tomorrow.

Jorginho was an unused substitute at the weekend. The Italian international has been subjected to a move away from Stamford Bridge. Should Mateo Kovacic be rested, then Jorginho will be in heavy contention to replace the Croatian midfielder.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be desperate to start after the young winger impressed off the bench at the weekend.

----------

Will Chelsea get the win against Tottenham? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

