Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur: Kai Havertz set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are back in Premier League action this weekend when they host top of the table Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues will be looking to keep their great run of form going when they welcome Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side, also in fantastic form.

Chelsea picked up all three points in their last league outing away to Newcastle. For the showdown with Tottenham, the Blues are set to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

The Blues left it late against Rennes in their last game. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Mourinho's men, they are expected to be without key defender Toby Alderweireld who picked up an injury in the win over Manchester City.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham Hotspur:

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Kante, Havertz; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

----------

Reece James is set to start against Tottenham after the young full-back was named on the bench in Chelsea's win away to Rennes.

After recovering from COVID-19 and coming off the bench against Rennes, Kai Havertz is near enough match fit and ready to start again for the Blues.

Throughout the Champions League game with Rennes, it was apparent that Timo Werner was fatigued. However, it is a must that the German forward starts again against Jose Mourinho's side.

Kai Havertz played 14 minutes in Chelsea's win against Rennes. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham has caught the eye of many Chelsea fans this season and the young forward looks set to lead the line once again.

The ever-present Kurt Zouma will once again partner Thiago Silva in a must-win game for Chelsea.

Fresh off of his man of the match performance in France, Mason Mount is set to start in his preferred 'number eight' role.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube