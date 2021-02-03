Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham: N'Golo Kante set to return for the Blues

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Tottenham: Kante to return, Havertz out

After picking up their first win under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are back in Premier League action. The Blues will travel to North London to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel's men managed to bag all three points in their last league outing against Burnley.

With games coming thick and fast, the Blues must do whatever it takes to get all three points against a dangerous Tottenham side.

Chelsea were victorious in their last league game against Burnley. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

Currently, Chelsea sit seventh in the table and are level with their upcoming opponents.

As for Mourinho's men, they are currently riding a two-match losing streak. The side plying their trade in North London will be eager to get all three points against the Blues.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Abraham

After missing Thomas Tuchel's first two games, it would appear that French midfielder N'Golo Kante is back fit and ready to return to the starting eleven.

Defender Kurt Zouma is a doubt for the showdown with Tottenham. Therefore, Tuchel will most likely opt for the same back three that started against Burnley.

Kai Havertz is another player who is doubtful for the games against Mourinho's side.

In Havertz's absence, Mason Mount is expected to get the nod playing in behind Tammy Abraham.

With Havertz a doubt, Mason Mount is expected to be rewarded with a start against Tottenham. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has started Chelsea's last two games at wingback and has impressed immensely. The youngster is once again expected to earn himself yet another start.

Timo Werner has already netted against Tottenham. The German international will be itching to feature in a big game for the Blues.

