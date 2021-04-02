NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Kai Havertz to lead line as N'Golo Kante misses out through injury

Following a brief international break, Premier League football is back. Thomas Tuchel's side host a struggling West Brom. 

In the Blues' last league outing, Tuchel's men drew away to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

A win against West Brom could see Chelsea move to just two points off third-placed Leicester City.

The Blues are back in league action following the international break.

With big games coming up, it is vital that Tuchel's side pick up all three points against the Baggies.

As for West Brom, they currently sit 19th in the league standings and are ten points behind 17th placed Newcastle United.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Thiago Silva is available for selection after a recent thigh problem which has kept him sidelined. But whether Tuchel will look to alter his back-line to bring Silva back into the fold, remains to be seen. 

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta will all be itching to start for the Blues on Sunday.

Thiago Silva is close to returning for the Blues

Mateo Kovacic has continued to impress under the new manager. The Croatian will be itching to start against West Brom.

N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the league clash following a hamstring injury picked up on international duty.

Mason Mount caught the eye of many whilst on duty for England. Mount is another who will be bursting to start.

Kai Havertz has impressed the Chelsea faithful in recent times. With the German struggling for form and fitness at the start of the season, Havertz is now starting to show the fans why the Blues paid big money for his services.

