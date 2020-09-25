Chelsea are on the road this weekend as they travel up to the Midlands to face Slaven Bilic's, West Brom.

After defeat to Liverpool last weekend, the Blues got back on the win column after thumping Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues have won their last three trips to the Hawthorns and will be looking to extend their impressive run against the Baggies. Chelsea last faced West Brom, at the Hawthorns, back in 2017. On that day, Antonio Conte's Chelsea defeated Tony Pulis' side 4-0, with Eden Hazard scoring twice.

Both Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz impressed on Wednesday night as the Blues beat Barnsley 6-0.

As for West Brom, Bilic's side lost to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester in their first game back in the Premier League. Last weekend, the Baggies were beaten by Everton at Goodison Park.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face West Brom:

Caballero; James, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Havertz; Mount, Abraham, Werner

With Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva making their debuts on Wednesday night, it means that they're one step closer to forcing their way into the starting eleven, but Saturday evening could be too soon for the pair.

After an impressive link-up display against Barnsley with Kai Havertz, Lampard may look to start Tammy Abraham with Timo Werner playing out wide on the left-hand side.

With Andreas Christensen suspended, after picking up a straight card against Liverpool, Fikayo Tomori will be looking to earn his first start of the season.

After making his debut on Wednesday, Ben Chilwell is in contention to make his first start for Chelsea this weekend.

Willy Caballero will be giving Lampard a headache after his solid performance in the cup clash with Barnsley. Kepa Arrizabalaga may be dropped with the Spaniard gifting Liverpool their second goal last weekend.

German forward Timo Werner will be looking to get his first senior goal on Saturday evening.

