SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Brom: Tammy Abraham set to make first Premier League start of the season

Jevans99

Chelsea are on the road this weekend as they travel up to the Midlands to face Slaven Bilic's, West Brom.

After defeat to Liverpool last weekend, the Blues got back on the win column after thumping Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues have won their last three trips to the Hawthorns and will be looking to extend their impressive run against the Baggies. Chelsea last faced West Brom, at the Hawthorns, back in 2017. On that day, Antonio Conte's Chelsea defeated Tony Pulis' side 4-0, with Eden Hazard scoring twice.

chelsea-v-barnsley-carabao-cup-third-round (6)
Both Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz impressed on Wednesday night as the Blues beat Barnsley 6-0.

As for West Brom, Bilic's side lost to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester in their first game back in the Premier League. Last weekend, the Baggies were beaten by Everton at Goodison Park.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face West Brom:

----------

Caballero; James, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic, Havertz; Mount, Abraham, Werner

----------

With Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva making their debuts on Wednesday night, it means that they're one step closer to forcing their way into the starting eleven, but Saturday evening could be too soon for the pair.

After an impressive link-up display against Barnsley with Kai Havertz, Lampard may look to start Tammy Abraham with Timo Werner playing out wide on the left-hand side.

With Andreas Christensen suspended, after picking up a straight card against Liverpool, Fikayo Tomori will be looking to earn his first start of the season.

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley-2
After making his debut on Wednesday, Ben Chilwell is in contention to make his first start for Chelsea this weekend. 

Willy Caballero will be giving Lampard a headache after his solid performance in the cup clash with Barnsley. Kepa Arrizabalaga may be dropped with the Spaniard gifting Liverpool their second goal last weekend.

German forward Timo Werner will be looking to get his first senior goal on Saturday evening.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against West Brom? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday evening looking to build on the confidence gained from a 6-0 win over Barnsley.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of West Brom

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in Carabao Cup after Spurs handed bye

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, it has now been confirmed.

Matt Debono

West Brom vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday as they face Slaven Bilić's West Brom side at the Hawthorns.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday 26 September and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at the Hawthorns.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Barnsley | Carabao Cup

Chelsea welcome Championship outfit Barnsley to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup looking to begin their run with a victory.

Ben Davies

Chelsea complete £22M signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Chelsea have announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley: Kai Havertz bags hat-trick as Blues cruise into fourth round

Kai Havertz bagged his first hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Barnsley | Carabao Cup

The team news is in from west London ahead of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Chelsea and Barnsley.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard outlines Petr Cech's influence of Edouard Mendy's signing

Frank Lampard has revealed Petr Cech's role in the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono