Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged side in a must-win for the Blues

Frank Lampard's side are back in Premier League action when they host West Ham in a crucial showdown.

The Blues are currently riding a two-match losing run with defeats against Everton and Wolves.

With games coming thick and fast, it is vital that Chelsea get back to winning ways against David Moyes' West Ham.

After yet another defeat, Chelsea will be hungry to turn their recent poor form around. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As for 'The Irons,' they are coming off of a draw to Crystal Palace, and they currently sit eighth in the league standings.

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Werner, Giroud, Pulisic

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed that both Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi have returned to training, but the clash with West Ham may be too soon for the pair.

Christian Pulisic impressed in the first half against Wolverhampton. The young American will be itching to receive yet another start.

Kai Havertz put in another poor showing in the Blues' recent defeat, but Frank still has a lot of faith in the German midfielder, and Havertz may retain his place in the midfield three.

Christian Pulisic was one of Chelsea's stand out players in the recent fixture against Wolves. (Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images)

After scoring yet again for Chelsea, French forward Olivier Giroud looks set to lead the line once again.

N'Golo Kante was another who impressed during the game against Wolves, and the World Cup winner will be desperate to keep up his great run of form.

The defensive backline is set to remain unchanged as it is clear that the current starting four is the Blues' strongest.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube