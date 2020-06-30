Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic to return, Pulisic to continue

Frank Lampard will be keen to continue Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League on Wednesday against West Ham, and may revert back to the successful system that beat Manchester City last Thursday.

Chelsea have won five consecutive matches in a row in all competitions, and are in a rich vein of form looking extremely impressive since the restart of competitive action.

The Blues have got a surprisingly poor record against their London counterparts winning just one of their last five matches against the Hammers, so will be keen to see a much-improved performance than the lacklustre first-half seen against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

A win over West Ham will continue Chelsea's charge for a Champions League spot and maintain their five-point gap over Manchester United.

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham United:

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kovacic, Barkley, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic

The Blues were superb against Manchester City, using a system involving Ross Barkley and Mason Mount as two attacking options in the midfield, so may decide to use a similar system to break down a Hammers side who are in deep relegation trouble.

Mateo Kovacic should be reinstated to the midfield, after an excellent second-half cameo against Leicester in the FA Cup, and Ross Barkley could also return after scoring at the weekend, and playing a vital role in a fluid midfield against Manchester City.

Willian and Christian Pulisic have been a huge part of Chelsea's attacking threat since the restart, and will continue to provide the wide options for Lampard, despite fears of Pulisic missing out after coming off with a calf problem on Sunday.

Tammy Abraham will hope continue to the lead the line after a solid return to the side, but Olivier Giroud may come back into the side after starting both of the Blues' league games since the restart.

