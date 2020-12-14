Predicted Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Christian Pulisic set to start for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelse side will be looking to rebound from their defeat to Everton when they travel to the Midlands to face Wolves.

Defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton ended the Blues' seventeen games unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the table, picking up twenty-two points from twelve games so far this season.

Chelsea picked up their second loss of the season against Everton. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As for Wolves, Nuno's men are also looking to avoid their second defeat in a row. The side were beaten by Dean Smith's Aston Villa thanks to a late penalty from Anwar El Ghazi.

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Werner, Giroud, Pulisic

After disappointing display at Goodison Park from German midfielder Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic is set to come back into the side.

Frank Lampard recently confirmed that the young American is in the squad to face Wolves.

Timo Werner will be looking to end his recent goal drought in the upcoming showdown with Wolves.

Christian Pulisic will be looking to start against Wolves as the forward has suffered from a fair few setbacks so far this season. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic and Reece James were arguably the Blues's standout players in the defeat to Everton and are therefore set to earn yet another start.

With games coming thick and fast, Lampard may be desperate to keep the defensive partnership going with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma expecting to lead the backline once again.

French forward Olivier Giroud will be itching to get a goal after the forward barely had a sniff in Chelsea's last league game.

