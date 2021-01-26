Predicted Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Thomas Tuchel first game in charge of Blues

The Blues are back in league action when they host Nuno Espírito Santo's Wolves in what will be Chelsea's first game since sacking Frank Lampard.

Chelsea's recent game against Luton was Lampard's last for the club. With Thomas Tuchel recently being appointed as the next manager, a new era is set to begin for the west London club.

There's no doubt that Thomas Tuchel will be under pressure to get the team playing again.

How will Chelsea fare since the sacking of Frank Lampard? (Photo by Adam Davy/Pool via Getty Images)

Currently, the Blues sit ninth in the Premier League and are five points off fourth-placed Tottenham.

As for Wolves, Nuno's men have not won a league game since their first meeting with Chelsea this season.

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech; Abraham

French international N'Golo Kante is set to return for the Blues after missing Chelsea's recent run of games.

Thiago Silva will once again be reunited with his former manager. With the Brazilian rested against Luton, Silva will no doubt get the nod at the back.

READ MORE: Pictures: Chelsea train for the first time under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed when he came off the bench against Luton and has been in fine form in the Blues' last few games.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that the Chelsea side step up their game against Wolves. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Mason Mount is another player who has been in fine form in recent weeks, and after captaining the side in Chelsea's last game, Mason will be itching to start against Wolves.

Despite not scoring against Luton, Timo Werner put in a solid display in a new system and will therefore be another desperate to start against Wolves.

With three goals in the Blues' last game, forward Tammy Abraham looks likely to lead the line.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube