Predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal: N'Golo Kante to return, Olivier Giroud to lead the line

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel across London on Saturday to face Arsenal in the Heads Up FA Cup final at Wembley.

Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta meet as they both look to lift their first piece of silverware with their respective clubs since their appointments.

The Blues come into this with confidence after they claimed a 2-0 win on the final day of the Premier League season against Wolves to secure Champions League football, while Arsenal also ended the season on a high with a narrow 3-2 victory against relegated Watford.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Arsenal at Wembley:

---------

Caballero; Zouma, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (c); Alonso, Kovacic, Kante, James; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic

----------

Willy Caballero is set to get the nod over Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was dropped during the 2-0 win against Wolves by Frank Lampard, which saw Caballero keep a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are expected to play as back-three, as Manchester United did in the semi-final, and Lampard will be expected to match his opponents up which could see Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all continue in the back-line for the Blues.

manchester-united-v-chelsea-fa-cup-semi-final (47)

Chelsea have N’Golo Kante back in the squad but Lampard remained coy on whether he would be fit enough to start, but Mateo Kovacic is a guaranteed starter for the final at Wembley.

Willian will be pushing for a return after his injury absence on Sunday, with goalscorers Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount expected to continue as is Christian Pulisic who has been in hot form since the restart.

----------

Will Chelsea claim their first piece of silverware under Frank Lampard? Let us know what your predictions for the game are below!

----------

