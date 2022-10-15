Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch

Here is all the viewing information you need to know ahead of this weekend's clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The Blues travel to Villa Park on Sunday, hoping to make it five wins in a row and six unbeaten under Graham Potter's management.

Chelsea have also kept three clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the first time since October last year, the squad displaying a fresh style of play under Potter as fans slowly begin to move on from Thomas Tuchel's departure.

The Blues come into this weekend's match on a high, having cruised to a dominant 2-0 victory over AC Milan to go top of their Champions League group with two games left to play.

Mason Mount celebrates winning a penalty for his side against AC Milan IMAGO / PA Images

Aston Villa meanwhile, find themselves languishing towards the bottom end of the league table, having won just two of their nine league games so far, as the pressure mounts on manager Steven Gerrard. This weekend's game for Villa is the first of three games in a row where they face London clubs, with the side facing Fulham and Brentford after Chelsea.

Gerrard has struggled to elevate Villa towards the top end of the league since taking over IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea have won the last three meetings with Villa, so the hosts will hope to get their first win over the Blues since May of last year.

Match Times

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 14:00 BST

USA

Eastern Time Kick-off: 09:00

Pacific Time Kick-off: 07:00

Central Time Kick-off: 10:00

Where To Watch/Live Stream

United Kingdom

- Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go

USA

- Paramount+

