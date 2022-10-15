Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch
The Blues travel to Villa Park on Sunday, hoping to make it five wins in a row and six unbeaten under Graham Potter's management.
Chelsea have also kept three clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the first time since October last year, the squad displaying a fresh style of play under Potter as fans slowly begin to move on from Thomas Tuchel's departure.
The Blues come into this weekend's match on a high, having cruised to a dominant 2-0 victory over AC Milan to go top of their Champions League group with two games left to play.
Aston Villa meanwhile, find themselves languishing towards the bottom end of the league table, having won just two of their nine league games so far, as the pressure mounts on manager Steven Gerrard. This weekend's game for Villa is the first of three games in a row where they face London clubs, with the side facing Fulham and Brentford after Chelsea.
Chelsea have won the last three meetings with Villa, so the hosts will hope to get their first win over the Blues since May of last year.
Match Times
United Kingdom
Kick-off: 14:00 BST
Read More
USA
Eastern Time Kick-off: 09:00
Pacific Time Kick-off: 07:00
Central Time Kick-off: 10:00
Where To Watch/Live Stream
United Kingdom
- Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go
USA
- Paramount+
