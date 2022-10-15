Skip to main content

Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch

Here is all the viewing information you need to know ahead of this weekend's clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Blues travel to Villa Park on Sunday, hoping to make it five wins in a row and six unbeaten under Graham Potter's management.

Chelsea have also kept three clean sheets in a row in all competitions for the first time since October last year, the squad displaying a fresh style of play under Potter as fans slowly begin to move on from Thomas Tuchel's departure.

The Blues come into this weekend's match on a high, having cruised to a dominant 2-0 victory over AC Milan to go top of their Champions League group with two games left to play.

Mason Mount vs AC Milan

Mason Mount celebrates winning a penalty for his side against AC Milan

Aston Villa meanwhile, find themselves languishing towards the bottom end of the league table, having won just two of their nine league games so far, as the pressure mounts on manager Steven Gerrard. This weekend's game for Villa is the first of three games in a row where they face London clubs, with the side facing Fulham and Brentford after Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard has struggled to elevate Villa towards the top end of the league since taking over

Chelsea have won the last three meetings with Villa, so the hosts will hope to get their first win over the Blues since May of last year.

Match Times 

United Kingdom

Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USA

Eastern Time Kick-off: 09:00

Pacific Time Kick-off: 07:00

Central Time Kick-off: 10:00

Where To Watch/Live Stream

United Kingdom

- Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go

USA 

- Paramount+

 Read More Chelsea Stories

Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter vs AC Milan
News

Graham Potter Finally Speaks On His Chelsea 'Glow Up'

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea Hopeful Mason Mount Will Be Involved Against Aston Villa

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
James Maddison
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have An Interest In Leicester City's James Maddison

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Let N'Golo Kante Leave For Free Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Not Expected Back At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett