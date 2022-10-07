Premier League: Chelsea Vs Wolves Match Preview

Chelsea are back in action tomorrow as they host Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues are coming into this game off the back of an excellent 3-0 win over AC Milan on Wednesday, while Wolves are winless in their last two matches and are looking for a new manager, having sacked Bruno Lage on Sunday.

The only dampener from midweek for Chelsea is that Wesley Fofana will be out for four weeks following the sprained knee injury he suffered in the match against AC Milan, which likely means Trevoh Chalobah will deputise for him, the Englishman impressing after replacing his team mate during the match on Wednesday.

Chalobah beats AC Milan's Rafael Leao to a header IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Wolves will definitely be without Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves through an ankle injury and suspension respectively, so that is two of Wolves' best players missing in a match where they desperately need a result to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea haven't beaten Wolves in over two years, so fans will hope that Graham Potter can end a barren run of three draws and a loss since that last win and condemn this weekend's visitors to further misery at the bottom of the table.

Last Time Out

The two sides last faced each other in May towards the back end of last season as Wolves recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku's quickfire double at the start of the second half put Chelsea in a very commanding position, but Wolves didn't let their heads drop, Francisco Trincao equalising with 11 minutes to play, before Conor Coady poked home from a cross in the 7th minute of added time to rescue a point for his side.

Previous Five Results

7th May 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (PL)

19th December 2021: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea (PL)

27th January 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves (PL)

15th December 2020: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (PL)

26th July 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (PL)

A win for Chelsea tomorrow could take the side up to 4th if other results go their way, while a victory for their Midlands opponents could lift them out of the relegation zone, further upholding their status as Chelsea's 'bogey team'.

Potter coached his Chelsea side to a crucial European win in midweek IMAGO / PA Images

Match Details

Kick-off: Saturday 8th October: 15:00 BST

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes

Fourth Official: Thomas Bramall

VAR: David Coote

