Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

The Premier League returns after almost a month for Chelsea, so here are the predicted lineups for tomorrow's clash with Crystal Palace.

GK - Kepa

Edouard Mendy had been suffering with a knee injury lately, being withdrawn from the Senegal squad over the international break and only returning to Chelsea first team training on Monday. With Kepa currently holding the fort as the stand in number 1, his solid recent performances plus match fitness means he starts this weekend.

CB - Kalidou Koulibaly

Despite his shaky recent form for the Blues, Kalidou Koulibaly should start this game for Chelsea. His strong presence at the back for Graham Potter's first league game in charge of the side will be a huge bonus and with two 90 minutes appearances for Senegal over the international break under his belt, it would be wise to play him to keep some momentum.

CB - Wesley Fofana

He may not have featured in Potter's first game against RB Salzburg, but Fofana should come back in to the side. He will offer speed at the back to keep up with Palace's lively attack and this game will be a great opportunity for him to settle into league action for Chelsea after almost a month away from the competition.

CB - Thiago Silva

Arguably the most important member of this defence, Thiago Silva has to start.

He may be coming off the back of a 90-minute performance for Brazil on Tuesday, but his aura and leadership at the back is something not many other Chelsea players offer in the way he does.

Thiago Silva with an acrobatic attempt on goal vs Paraguay IMAGO / Action Plus

RWB - Reece James

The first name on the teamsheet, nobody should be starting in this position ahead of James barring injury or suspension. When fit and healthy, he has to play from the off.

Some top performances for England over the past couple of weeks will do him no harm for some extra confidence, with this weekend's game his second since signing his new six-year deal at Chelsea.

CM - Mateo Kovacic

This man is probably the second name on the teamsheet for the Blues. When Kovacic has been missing for Chelsea, there is always the gaping issue of having no one to beat a press when his team are under pressure and the Croatian is one of a kind at doing just that.

Much like N'Golo Kante offers that ball recovering ability, Kovacic offers the energy and press resistance when Chelsea need it the most.

CM - Jorginho

Jorginho looked much improved against Salzburg last time out, dictating the tempo of the game like we are used to seeing him do at his best. As always, the international break stirred up rumours of a move away for him with his contract running down, but when Chelsea are in need of controlling a match, Jorginho is the man and there is no one better.

LWB - Marc Cucurella

Having played in Potter's first game against Salzburg, Cucurella will likely start at wing-back over Ben Chilwell. The energy and workrate that Cucurella has shown since he arrived at Chelsea is so refreshing to see and looks to be well on his way to repaying the £62million that the Blues paid for him in the summer.

Cucurella has impressed since arriving at Chelsea IMAGO / Action Plus

RW - Raheem Sterling

Chelsea's best attacker, this man has to start. Four goals and one assist so far this season, he looks to be everything Chelsea missed last campaign. Directness, willingness to shoot from range, you name it - he is the jewel in Chelsea's attacking crown.

ST - Kai Havertz

Following his brace against England at the start of the week, Havertz showed why he can still be the man to spearhead Chelsea's frontline. It would be harsh not to start him following an impressive performance for his country and hopefully those two goals can kick him back into some form heading into a busy October.

Havertz celebrates his goal against England on Monday night IMAGO / Matthias Koch

LW - Mason Mount

It's been a slow start to the season for Mason Mount but his impact against Germany after coming off the bench proved that he can influence games when it looks rough for his side. His goal was stunning evidence that he also has that scoring instinct and that could prove to be a big moment that changes his season.

