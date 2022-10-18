Premier League Match Preview: Brentford Vs Chelsea

The Blues' opponents enter the clash in some inconsistent form, with two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five league games, while Chelsea have won their last four.

The Blues defence has been revived under Graham Potter, with clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions. Tomorrow's game however, will see the backline handed the thankless task of handling Ivan Toney who has scored three goals in his last two games as he continues to prove that he should be on the plane with England to Qatar next month.

Toney is the league's third top scorer this season with eight goals IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will continue to be without Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante with the trio out through their respective injuries but their victory over Aston Villa over the weekend proved that they can still perform and get results without their key players.

Brentford come into this game having dispatched Brighton 2-0 on Friday evening, a result that has seen them enter the top half of the table into 9th position, six points off off 4th.

Last Time Out

The last game between these two sides was not a pleasant day for Chelsea.

It came back in April, as Brentford ran out 4-1 winners at Stamford Bridge. After a goalless first half, Chelsea took the lead three minutes into the second, when Antonio Rudiger finally scored his long awaited 30-yard screamer to send the home fans wild.

Rudiger celebrates his goal with Tuchel IMAGO / PA Images

However, it all went downhill from there for Thomas Tuchel's side as two goals from Vitaly Janelt and a Christian Eriksen strike all in the space of ten minutes put Brentford in dreamland, before Yoane Wissa sealed the points with three minutes of the 90 left to play.

Previous Five Results

2nd April 2022: Chelsea 1-4 Brentford (PL)

22nd December 2021: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea (LC)

16th October 2021: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea (PL)

28th January 2017: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford (FAC)

17th February 2013: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford (FAC)

Chelsea will be keen to avenge Brentford for that 4-1 thumping last season while the Bees will want to continue their rise up the table and beat a top six side for the second time this season, so it will be interesting to see which way this game pans out.

Match Details

Kick-Off: Wednesday 19th October: 19:30 BST

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Michael Salisbury

