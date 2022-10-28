Premier League Match Preview: Brighton Vs Chelsea

Potter's start to life with Chelsea can't have gone much better with no losses in his first ten games, amassing five clean sheets along the way.

Some players are seeing a revival in form, most notably Kepa, with the Spaniard finding himself as Potter's number one whilst Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka are all finding their feet in the first team with regular appearances in the side.

Chukwuemeka has looked bright in his cameo appearances for Chelsea so far IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Now the boss has to make an emotional return to his former stomping ground who are entering a new era under Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian yet to guide his new team to a win, with two draws and three losses in his first five games.

Potter left the Seagulls 4th upon his departure, with Brighton now slipping down to 9th.

Chelsea sit in 5th place, level on points with 4th placed Newcastle, but the Blues do have a game in hand that could see them rise to 3rd if they remain on their unbeaten run.

Last Time Out

The previous meeting between these two came all the way back in January, as Potter's side produced a valiant display to earn a point at home.

Chelsea took the lead just short of the half hour mark when Hakim Ziyech fired home from distance to beat Robert Sanchez at his near post.

Muted celebrations from Ziyech following his goal IMAGO / Sportimage

Brighton came out for the second half on fire, and spurned a great couple of chances to score - Danny Welbeck sliced a shot wide on the angle from close range before Kepa produced a fine diving save to prevent a deflected Alexis Mac Allister shot from going in.

The save resulted in a corner and from it, Brighton finally got themselves level as Adam Webster struck a power header past Kepa to equalise.

The draw meant Chelsea missed a chance to go 2nd, while Brighton remained 9th, three points off the European places.

Previous Five Results

18th January 2022: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (PL)

29th December 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (PL)

20th April 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Brighton (PL)

14th September 2020: Brighton 1-3 Chelsea (PL)

1st January 2020: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea (PL)

No win against Brighton since 2020 will concern Chelsea fans everywhere, but no loss against the Seagulls in their history can be great motivation for the Blues to continue that run tomorrow afternoon and get a rare victory over their opponents.

Match Details

Kick-off: Saturday 29th October: 15:00 BST

Venue: Amex Stadium

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith

Fourth Official: Sam Allison

VAR: Lee Mason

