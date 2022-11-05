Premier League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Arsenal

Chelsea getting back to winning ways in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League puts them in a good position with regards to confidence going into tomorrow's crunch game, but Graham Potter's strong team selection came at a cost, with Ben Chilwell tearing his hamstring deep into added time, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Aside from that, it was an assured performance from Chelsea as they finished top of Group E, with debutant Denis Zakaria performing admirably and scoring the Blues' winning goal.

The Blues have hit a slight rough patch of form in the league, winning none of their last three games, last picking up three points on October 16th against Aston Villa.

Arsenal beat FC Zurich 1-0 in midweek to finish top of their Europa League group and their league form suggests that they could be favourites coming into this match, having not lost since September 4th against Manchester United as they currently sit top of the table.

Last Time Out

The pair faced each other this preseason as Arsenal won 4-0, but the last competitive fixture came back in April, as the Gunners picked up all three points in a 4-2 win.

Arsenal took the lead after 13 minutes when Andreas Christensen's attempted backpass to Edouard Mendy was miscued, allowing Eddie Nketiah to pounce and bear down on goal before slotting past Mendy.

Timo Werner got Chelsea level just a few minutes later when his effort from distance took a deflection off Granit Xhaka before bouncing past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal retook the lead on 27 minutes when Emile Smith Rowe slotted a first time effort past Mendy from the edge of the box, but five minutes later Chelsea made it 2-2 when Mason Mount's cross from the left found Cesar Azpilicueta, who got in front of Nuno Tavares to poke home.

Azpilicueta had a mixed game vs Arsenal IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea conceded a third right before the hour mark when Nketiah took advantage of some pinball Blues defending in the box to score his second of the match and Arsenal mde it 4-2 in added time when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty after he was adjudged to have been unfairly brought down in the box by Azpilicueta.

The loss kept Chelsea 3rd, while Arsenal moved level on points with 4th placed Tottenham.

Previous Five Results

20th April 2022: Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (PL)

22nd August 2021: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea (PL)

12th May 2021: Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (PL)

26th December 2020: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (PL)

1st August 2020: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal (FAC Final)

One win in their last five games against Arsenal is a record no Chelsea fan will want to have extended this weekend, while Gunners fans will be keen to stretch their lead in the table over their London rivals to 13 points.

Could Zakaria start tomorrow after his impressive performance in midweek? IMAGO / PA Images

This match also represents Potter's first real test in the league since joining Chelsea and could be a real statement victory as Chelsea continue to fight for the top four.

Match Details

Kick-off: Sunday 6th November: 12:00 BST

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook

Fourth Official: Robert Jones

VAR: Jarred Gillett

To find out where to watch the match, click here.

Read More Chelsea Stories