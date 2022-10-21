Premier League Predicted XI: Chelsea Vs Manchester United

GK - Kepa

Has hit some top form of late since coming in to be Chelsea's number 1, producing some fine performances in his past couple of games. He is really starting to provide some tough competition for Edouard Mendy, who has work to do if he wants to regain his starting spot.

LWB - Marc Cucurella

Started the last game and did well to snuff out a few big Brentford chances in some tense moments for Chelsea. His energy and tenacity are vital for his side and he will start over Ben Chilwell once again.

LCB - Kalidou Koulibaly

Slowly finding his feet in the Premier League, Koulibaly had a solid game in midweek, looking settled in defence and he seems to have finally made that left centre-back spot his own.

Koulibaly has been impressive lately for Chelsea IMAGO / Sportimage

CCB - Thiago Silva

Rested against Brentford after playing 90 minutes vs Aston Villa, Chelsea ageless stalwart seems set to return to the Chelsea backline to add some experience to help deal with a revived United attack.

RCB - Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea still haven't lost a match that Trevoh Chalobah has started in, a remarkable stat that involves somebody that only started playing regularly for Chelsea last season.

With Wesley Fofana out injured, Chalobah has been a superb deputy for the Frenchman, playing to a really high level and much like the Kepa/Mendy situation, Fofana has his work cut out for him if he is to regain his starting spot when he returns.

RWB - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek will get his third start in a row and his second at right-wing back this weekend. He has been playing very well while he has had his run in the team and he will be key to nerfing the speed United possess down the wings.

CM - Jorginho

In a game where controlling the tempo will be key, Jorginho will be the man to turn to once again. When the team plays to his strengths, he's one of the Blues' most important players.

CM - Mateo Kovacic

Conor Gallagher could have been an option in this position, but after coming off early against Brentford after feeling ill, it would be safer to start Kovacic who offers great press resistance and has a great engine when possession needs to be won back. When at the top of his game, he is Chelsea's best midfielder.

Kovacic offers unique ability in Chelsea's midfield IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

LW - Mason Mount

The 23-year old has had a serious upturn in form under Graham Potter and is surely one of the first names on the teamsheet under the new manager. His two goals against Villa last weekend proved he is still a key man for Chelsea going forward and a big performance against United will be a huge boost for both himself and the team.

ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Entering the field as a substitute against Brentford, Aubameyang showed why he needs to be Chelsea's focal point this season. Clever runs, tidy link-up play and an ability to finish, he is exactly what Chelsea have been missing from previous strikers. He has to be the main man up top now, no question.

Aubameyang has three goals in seven appearances so far for Chelsea IMAGO / PA Images

RW - Raheem Sterling

Another man who started as a substitute against Brentford, his absence showed that Chelsea miss the direct, forward-thinking play when he is not involved, but his rest will prove to be important in what is a crucial game going into the final lot of games before the World Cup.

Read More Chelsea Stories