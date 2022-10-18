Skip to main content
Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea

IMAGO / Action Plus

Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea in action against Brentford, for the UK and the USA.

Chelsea are back on the road in the Premier League for the West London derby against Brentford and the stage is set for a fascinating match up. 

Graham Potter's side are unbeaten since the head coach took over from Thomas Tuchel last month and have kept four consecutive clean sheets with Kepa Arrizabalaga in net. 

But after a difficult test at Villa Park on Sunday, it doesn't look to be getting any easier for the Blues as they face a team only six points behind them and with an attacking force more prolific than their own. 

Brentford v Chelsea

Brentford celebrating v Chelsea last season. 

Brentford have 18 goals this season, three more than Chelsea and have only lost a home fixture to league leaders Arsenal, so Potter's men will need a first class showing on Wednesday evening.  

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 19:30pm BST, 19 October.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time 14:30pm ET, 19 October.

Pacific time: 11:30am PT, 19 October.

Central time: 13:30pm CT, 19 October.

Ivan Toney vs Chelsea

Ivan Toney ecstatic vs Chelsea last season. 

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised on Amazon's Prime Video and will be reported on by BBC Radio 5 Live. 

For the US, viewers will need access to nbcsports.com or the NBC Sports App. Depending on your location and preference, the match can also be caught across, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO and USA Network

Read More Chelsea Stories

Johnathan David
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Wants To Sign Lille's Johnathan David

By Luka Foley
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Are Interested In Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Refuses To Comment On Chelsea Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan To Submit New Rafael Leao Contract Proposal Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Could Cut Short Chelsea Loan In January

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Wants Higher Wages In New Chelsea Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Aston Villa
Features/Opinions

How Do Chelsea Move Forward Without Reece James?

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Report: Aston Villa Considering 'Ambitious' Thomas Tuchel Approach

By Stephen Smith