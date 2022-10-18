Premier League: Where to Watch Brentford vs Chelsea
Chelsea are back on the road in the Premier League for the West London derby against Brentford and the stage is set for a fascinating match up.
Graham Potter's side are unbeaten since the head coach took over from Thomas Tuchel last month and have kept four consecutive clean sheets with Kepa Arrizabalaga in net.
But after a difficult test at Villa Park on Sunday, it doesn't look to be getting any easier for the Blues as they face a team only six points behind them and with an attacking force more prolific than their own.
Brentford have 18 goals this season, three more than Chelsea and have only lost a home fixture to league leaders Arsenal, so Potter's men will need a first class showing on Wednesday evening.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 19:30pm BST, 19 October.
United States of America
Eastern time 14:30pm ET, 19 October.
Pacific time: 11:30am PT, 19 October.
Central time: 13:30pm CT, 19 October.
Where to Watch / Live Stream
In the UK, the game will be televised on Amazon's Prime Video and will be reported on by BBC Radio 5 Live.
For the US, viewers will need access to nbcsports.com or the NBC Sports App. Depending on your location and preference, the match can also be caught across, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO and USA Network.
