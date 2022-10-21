Premier League: Where To Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea face Manchester United tomorrow evening in a fourth-place showdown at Stamford Bridge as both sides fight for the priceless UEFA Champions League spots.

Graham Potter's side come into the tie on the back of a less than impressive 0-0 draw versus Brentford whilst Erik ten Hag's men strut down to London after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Both sets of supporters will be expecting their new head coaches to secure the goods on Saturday, and it will be a tough one to predict.

Potter is yet to lose a match at his new club and if he wants to hold onto fourth in the Premier League, he won't start now.

But with no wins against teams higher than 10th in the table so far this season, the stage is set for a very interesting encounter in West London.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:30pm BST, 22 October.

United States of America

Eastern time 12:30pm ET, 22 October.

Pacific time: 09:30am PT, 22 October.

Central time: 11:30am CT, 22 October.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultimate HD as well as the Sky GO app.

For the US, viewers can catch the fixture across these multiple different channels and radios; UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Peacock, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

