Preview: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Al Hilal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel will not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving his backroom staff to prepare for the game in the Middle East.

A victory will see the Blues progress to the final on Saturday, determined to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Recent form

Chelsea come into the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in extra-time of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Before that, Chelsea were on a winter break after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, are unbeaten since Christmas Day and thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 in the Club World Cup second round on Sunday.

They do, however, sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League, 13 points off leaders al Ittihad.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Team News

Despite being registered for the squad initially, Reece James will not play for Chelsea as Zsolt Low confirmed.

His place in the Chelsea squad is set to be taken by Edouard Mendy, who will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in the next 48 hours and could start.

Mason Mount will be assessed ahead of the game on Wednesday morning.

Al-Hilal have no fresh injury concerns from their semi-final success, so it would not be a surprise to see Jardim send the same starting XI onto the field on Wednesday.

Odion Ighalo and Mattheus Pereira are names that should stick out to Chelsea fans, with the pair both previously playing and scoring against the Blues in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Prediction

Chelsea did not look sharp as Plymouth took them to extra time on Saturday, with Kepa Arrizabalaga having to bail his side out with a late penalty save.

Al Hilal looked to be at their very best despite and early setback on Sunday and could come out of the blocks fast.

However, Chelsea should have the quality to overcome their opponents in regulation time and set up a Club World Cup final.

Prediction: Al Hilal 1-3 Chelsea

