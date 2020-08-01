Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard's Chelsea return to Wembley to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening, looking to secure their first silverware of the Lampard managerial era, and round off a successful season.

Chelsea finished the Premier League campaign in fourth place, qualifying for next season's Champions League, and have had a superb cup run so far, beating Manchester United in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang steered Arsenal to a 2-0 win in their semi-final against Manchester City, and are beginning to build more confidence under Mikel Arteta and will be looking to add a domestic trophy to the cabinet, in addition to qualification for the Europa League.

----------

Recent Form

Arsenal - WLWWL

Arsenal have been in much improved form in recent weeks after an extremely poor restart to the Premier League campaign, and with top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available, could prove a real threat for Chelsea after two sensational wins against Liverpool and Manchester City in their last five matches.

Chelsea - WLWWL

Chelsea have been in a mixed vein of form in recent weeks, despite managing to secure Champions League football for next season, with heavy defeats Liverpool and Sheffield United contrasted by convincing wins over Wolves and Manchester United in the semi-final of this competition.

The Blues have an excellent record in the FA Cup winning the competition on eight occasions, with five being at the new Wembley Stadium, and the young stars will be looking to replicate the steps of their predecessors with a top level performance once again on the big stage.

chelsea-fc-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league-2

Lampard will be eager for his squad to show their capabilities and earn the first silverware of his managerial era, with many places in the squad uncertain with a large transfer turnover expected in the summer transfer window.

----------

Team News

Ruben Loftus Cheek will miss the cup final with a small problem that he picked up in training, while N'Golo Kante and Willian will be back in the squad to face Arsenal after missing the final day clash against Wolves.

Lampard will be expected to match Arsenal's back three system, with Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic retaining their places in the Chelsea attack.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-watford

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has returned to training and will be in the squad for the Wembley clash, while Cedric Soares is cup-tied and Callum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Martinelli remain sidelined.

----------

Head-to-Head

Last Five- Arsenal vs Chelsea

18th August 2018 - Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

19th January 2019 - Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

29th May 2019 - Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal

29th December 2019 - Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

21st January 2020 - Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

----------

Prediction

Chelsea will be extremely keen to round off a superb season by winning another domestic trophy with the club's exceptional record in the modern era. 

With the current crop of Chelsea youngster's playing extremely well under Lampard, they have already exceeded expectations for the current season and with many futures of certain individuals on the line, will no doubt see an an energetic and determined performance to win the coveted trophy.

Arteta's Arsenal will prove a tricky opponent with a superb record in the FA Cup themselves, and will also be extra motivated to secure a place in the Europa League after missing out via their Premier League position.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal [AET]

----------

