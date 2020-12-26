Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Emirates to take on London rivals Arsenal in Boxing Day action in the Premier League.

The Blues bounced back after two consecutive defeats with a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham, and will be looking for another festive victory to boost their way up the table.

Arsenal are really struggling under Mikel Arteta, sitting 15th in the table without a win in their last five Premier League matches.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Recent Form:

Arsenal - LLDLW

The Gunners are in extremely concerning form with a single win against Dundalk in the Europa League their only positive result in recent weeks, and will want to gain a vital victory over Chelsea to stay away from the looming relegation zone.

Chelsea - WLLDW

The Blues have revived their winning form, with a victory over West Ham after two lacklustre defeats to Wolves and Everton overshadowing their previous unbeaten run.

With Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech set to miss the clash in north London, the Blues will be required to use their tremendous squad depth to gain a result in a big London derby and will be the favourites holding the much more confident run.

Frank Lampard's men play in just two days time against Aston Villa, so the Chelsea boss may need to rotate his squad to keep it fresh and prevent injuries in an exceptionally busy Christmas schedule.

Head-to-Head

Arsenal vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 19th January 2019- Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea 29th May 2019- Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal 29th December 2019- Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea 21st January 2020- Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal 1st August 2020- Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Team News

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are major doubts for the clash against Arsenal after picking up injuries in recent weeks, while Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to hamstring injury but could return in the coming week.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature with rotation expected, while Olivier Giroud is likely to start against his former club.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt for the clash in north London with a calf injury, while Arteta will hope Gabriel Martinelli can feature after suffering a minor injury during their defeat against Manchester City.

Prediction

Chelsea will know that if they put in one of their better performances they can really take control of the Arsenal clash, with the Gunners lacking confidence and in a real uphill battle to regain their momentum and shoot up the table.

Arsenal have a good record in recent times against Chelsea, but lost in their last league meeting at the Emirates between Lampard and Arteta, and Chelsea will be favourites coming into the fixture.

However with a busy schedule and the likes of Reece James and Hakim Ziyech injured, big players will need to step up to make sure they don't slip up at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

