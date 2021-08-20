Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Both sides had different starts to the season; Chelsea began with a solid 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat to new-boys and city counterparts Brentford to kick off the new season.

One week on and they remain in London, playing another capital opposition.

Recent Form

Arsenal and Chelsea came head-to-head in pre-season, and Chelsea came out on top. The dress rehearsal of the league fixtures which takes place on Sunday.

Different starts to the season give different motivations ahead of the derby. Chelsea want to continue their positive start to make it back to back victories. For Arsenal, they will be hoping to use the defeat to kick on and turn their fortunes around to start a winning run of form.

Team News

The team news for Arsenal remains uncertain, the words of boss Mikel Arteta.

Due to several positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, including Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arteta remains unsure who will be fit to feature against the Blues.

"Still very uncertain," Arteta told the media on team news.

"I cannot give you any answer today (Friday) because I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to train in a few hours, if they’re going to be able to compete at the weekend. I don’t know.

"Laca still hasn’t trained so he’s not been really good. Auba had a training session yesterday. But yeah they were affected by the virus. Alex is something similar as well so yeah they were ill."

Alex Runarsson remains out, while new signing Martin Odegaard won't feature due to still waiting for visa clearance. Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey remain out.

Chelsea are expected to have Romelu Lukaku lead the line at the Emirates after he trained with the squad this week following his isolation period.

Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are in line to return from injury, however their full involvement remains unclear whether either would start against the Gunners.

But Christian Pulisic is confirmed to be out after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Prediction

London derbies are always, usually, tight but the Blues don't have a good record against the Gunners in recent times. Three defeats on the bounce which includes the league double defeat to them last season, Chelsea will be keen to change their fortunes against Arteta's men.

The addition of Lukaku, a physical powerhouse, against a weak Arsenal defence that struggled against Brentford could prove too much for the hosts.

Chelsea looked comfortable against Crystal Palace. The staggering number of options in attack is a nice problem for Tuchel to have and that could get them over the line in north London on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea

