August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

A preview for the London derby.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Both sides had different starts to the season; Chelsea began with a solid 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat to new-boys and city counterparts Brentford to kick off the new season.

One week on and they remain in London, playing another capital opposition. 

sipa_34577562

Recent Form

Arsenal and Chelsea came head-to-head in pre-season, and Chelsea came out on top. The dress rehearsal of the league fixtures which takes place on Sunday.

Different starts to the season give different motivations ahead of the derby. Chelsea want to continue their positive start to make it back to back victories. For Arsenal, they will be hoping to use the defeat to kick on and turn their fortunes around to start a winning run of form.

Team News

The team news for Arsenal remains uncertain, the words of boss Mikel Arteta. 

Due to several positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, including Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arteta remains unsure who will be fit to feature against the Blues.

"Still very uncertain," Arteta told the media on team news. 

sipa_34410679

"I cannot give you any answer today (Friday) because I don’t know. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to train in a few hours, if they’re going to be able to compete at the weekend. I don’t know.

"Laca still hasn’t trained so he’s not been really good. Auba had a training session yesterday. But yeah they were affected by the virus. Alex is something similar as well so yeah they were ill."

Alex Runarsson remains out, while new signing Martin Odegaard won't feature due to still waiting for visa clearance. Gabriel, Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey remain out. 

Chelsea are expected to have Romelu Lukaku lead the line at the Emirates after he trained with the squad this week following his isolation period. 

E9PKIqKXIAAx94Y

Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are in line to return from injury, however their full involvement remains unclear whether either would start against the Gunners.

But Christian Pulisic is confirmed to be out after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week

Prediction

London derbies are always, usually, tight but the Blues don't have a good record against the Gunners in recent times. Three defeats on the bounce which includes the league double defeat to them last season, Chelsea will be keen to change their fortunes against Arteta's men. 

sipa_34570325

The addition of Lukaku, a physical powerhouse, against a weak Arsenal defence that struggled against Brentford could prove too much for the hosts. 

Chelsea looked comfortable against Crystal Palace. The staggering number of options in attack is a nice problem for Tuchel to have and that could get them over the line in north London on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea 

More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

D125C4FE-1634-49FE-9363-A5A5335A31A7
News

Thomas Tuchel Predicts 'Important' Season For Hakim Ziyech

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses His UEFA Coach of The Year Nomination

sipa_32840141
Match Coverage

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

sipa_34578988
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Jokes That Romelu Lukaku Will Bag 50-60 Goals Before Christmas For Chelsea

E9E4IV0WUAYQNhZ
News

Thomas Tuchel Hopes Romelu Lukaku Is the 'Missing Piece' for Chelsea

sipa_34596352
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Future Amid Contract Talks

sipa_32152657
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League