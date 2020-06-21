Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The Premier League is finally back after a prolonged three month break from football following the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea's first test is a trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

After 105 days without football Frank Lampard's side return to action, currently in the Champions League places, and will come up against a struggling Aston Villa side who are in the relegation zone.

But Dean Smith's side have already been in action after playing in the restart opener against Sheffield United on Wednesday which saw them grind out a 0-0 draw in controversial fashion.

----------

Recent Form

Aston Villa - DLLLL

Chelsea - WDWLD

Chelsea may be unbeaten in three in the league but form is out the window. No football for three months, it's a fresh start for the Blues, and all but for Villa who have only played the one league fixture.

----------

Team News

Aston Villa will be without Danny Drinkwater who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Lampard has two absentee for the trip to Villa Park with Jorginho serving the final game of his two-match suspension after picking up his tenth booking before the league was brought to a halt in March.

While Fikayo Tomori is also out for the Blues after picking up a muscle injury and will be out for ten days. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not yet match fit and is not expected to start on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante is available for the Blues after returning to the squad following compassionate leave.

Billy Gilmour will be vying for a spot in the side after his Man of the Match performances in the last two outings against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the final match before the break.

----------

Head-to-Head

Last five - Aston VIlla vs Chelsea | Premier League 27th September 2014 - Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa 7th February 2015 - Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea 17th October 2015 - Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa 2nd April 2016 - Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea 4th December 2019 - Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

----------

Prediction

Aston Villa have the advantage of already playing after their draw on Wednesday against Sheffield United, but with Chelsea's quality they could punish Villa who are struggling in the bottom three.

Key returns to the side for the Blues with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will provide them with an attacking and creative boost at Villa Park.

Frank Lampard's side will be ready to take advantage of the sides around them dropping points this weekend to extend their gap in the Champions League spots.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

----------

