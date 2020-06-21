Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

The Premier League is finally back after a prolonged three month break from football following the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea's first test is a trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. 

After 105 days without football Frank Lampard's side return to action, currently in the Champions League places, and will come up against a struggling Aston Villa side who are in the relegation zone. 

But Dean Smith's side have already been in action after playing in the restart opener against Sheffield United on Wednesday which saw them grind out a 0-0 draw in controversial fashion. 

----------

Recent Form

Aston Villa - DLLLL

Chelsea - WDWLD

Chelsea may be unbeaten in three in the league but form is out the window. No football for three months, it's a fresh start for the Blues, and all but for Villa who have only played the one league fixture. 

----------

Team News

Aston Villa will be without Danny Drinkwater who is ineligible to play against his parent club. 

Lampard has two absentee for the trip to Villa Park with Jorginho serving the final game of his two-match suspension after picking up his tenth booking before the league was brought to a halt in March. 

While Fikayo Tomori is also out for the Blues after picking up a muscle injury and will be out for ten days. Callum Hudson-Odoi is not yet match fit and is not expected to start on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante is available for the Blues after returning to the squad following compassionate leave. 

Billy Gilmour will be vying for a spot in the side after his Man of the Match performances in the last two outings against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Everton in the final match before the break. 

----------

Head-to-Head

Last five - Aston VIlla vs Chelsea | Premier League

27th September 2014 - Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

7th February 2015 - Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

17th October 2015 - Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

2nd April 2016 - Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea

4th December 2019 - Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

----------

Prediction

Aston Villa have the advantage of already playing after their draw on Wednesday against Sheffield United, but with Chelsea's quality they could punish Villa who are struggling in the bottom three. 

Key returns to the side for the Blues with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic will provide them with an attacking and creative boost at Villa Park. 

Frank Lampard's side will be ready to take advantage of the sides around them dropping points this weekend to extend their gap in the Champions League spots. 

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard refuses to comment on Ben Chilwell's transfer links to Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is refusing to be drawn into speculation linking Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to Tammy Abraham after Timo Werner's arrival

Frank Lampard has told forward Tammy Abraham that he must build on his successful season leading the line for Chelsea following Timo Werner's arrival at the club.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard relishing Chelsea selection problems

Frank Lampard admits having a full squad at his disposal is a nice problem to have ahead of the Blues restarting their Premier League campaign.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been 'really missed' by Chelsea this season

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been heavily missed by Chelsea this season, admitted Frank Lampard ahead of the Blues' Premier League restart opener against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner

Frank Lampard is delighted to have landed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer after the Blues announced their new signing on Thursday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news for trip to Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Matt Debono

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on difficulty of keeping Tammy Abraham quiet ahead of Chelsea clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has admitted that his side will have to be at their best to stop Tammy Abraham when they meet the Blues in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley on season restart and Chelsea's top-four chances

Ross Barkley is hoping Chelsea can continue where they left off on Sunday against Aston Villa as the Premier League gets back underway for the Blues.

Matt Debono

Chelsea confirm agreement to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have confirmed the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Matt Debono

John Terry reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester United and Arsenal

John Terry has revealed that he came close to signing for Manchester United back in 1995 but instead he opted for Chelsea.

Matt Debono