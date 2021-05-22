Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

The Blues need three points to secure Champions league football for next season, with Leicester and Liverpool in close proximity in the chase for the top four.

Aston Villa cannot move position in the table on Sunday afternoon, so will remain in 11th position in a good season for Dean Smith's side who will be after a win with the crowd returning to the Midlands.

Recent Form

Aston Villa - WLDLW

Dean Smith's side are in a mixed vein of form during the final period of the season, but come into the clash on the back of an impressive away victory at Tottenham midweek.

Chelsea - WLLWW

The Blues bounced back from consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Leicester with a win against the latter in the league to boost their hopes of European qualification with a stirring atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

With Mateo Kovacic returning in addition to the potential returns of N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz ahead of a huge week in the season, Thomas Tuchel will know that nothing can be accepted except a win against a bottom half table this weekend.

This could be a good opportunity for players to stake their claim for an opportunity to start in the Champions League final, with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Christian Pulisic in and out of the team trying to cement their role

Head-to-Head

Aston Villa vs Chelsea- Last Five [All Competitions] 17th October 2015- Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa 2nd April 2016- Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea 4th December 2019- Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa 21st June 2020- Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea 28th December 2020- Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Team News

Andreas Christensen will return for the clash against Aston Villa after recovering from injury during midweek in training, but N'Golo Kante could miss the fixture as he tries to return from a knock.

Kai Havertz also faces a late fitness test after being ruled out of midweek's clash with a hamstring injury, but the German is positive he can return for this weekend in the Midlands.

Jack Grealish is set to start for the hosts after coming through the previous fixture, but Ross Barkley will be ineligible to face his parent club as he has played his final game on his loan spell from the Blues.

Prediction

Chelsea have to win at all costs to qualify for the Champions League in the top four, with huge stakes at Villa Park for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The match is do or die to judge the Premier League season based on European qualification and would display a remarkable comeback from the depths of ninth position earlier in the season. A negative result would ramp up the pressure further on next weekend's Champions League final.

Aston Villa have little to play for, but will be highly motivated for a good performance with a large crowd returning to Villa Park.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

