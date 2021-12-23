Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Villa Park.

Thomas Tuchel's depleted Chelsea side make the trip to Birmingham to face Steven Gerrard's Villains..

The game is set to go ahead despite both teams having Covid-19 worries in their squad.

Recent form

Aston Villa come into the match on fairly good form, having won four and lost two matches in the Premier League since the appointment of Steven Gerrard. Their only two losses have come against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Their most recent match saw them come out 2-0 victors at Carrow Road on December 14th, just days after losing 1-0 at Liverpool.

Chelsea, come into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory of their own against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches too, as they look to recover their poor form and get back near the top of the Premier League.

Team news

Aston Villa manager Gerrard has admitted that he does not know which players will be available for their clash against Tuchel's Chelsea.

"We've got mixed news on the Covid. We've got a few of the playing staff returning. We had one yesterday and we've got one today returning and a couple of staff members returning in the next 24 hours so I suppose that's positive news.

"If you're asking for any team news or what my thoughts are on the team then you're wasting your time because I don't even know myself." he said.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have received a positive boost as Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all returned to training.

However, the young players, three of whom made their debuts against Brentford, have remained in training and could be in the match day squad.

Prediction

Chelsea will still not be back to full strengths despite having three key players returning, whilst it will go down to the wire for Aston Villa to know who they have available.

Therefore, Tuchel's side should have what it takes to come away with all three points, especially with several key players being rested in midweek.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea



