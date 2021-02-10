Preview: Barnsley vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea travel to Oakwell for the fifth-round of the FA Cup with Thomas Tuchel set to get his first taste of cup football in England as his side go head-to-head with Valérien Ismaël's Barnsley.

The hosts enter the clash on the back of successive draws against Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City at the back end of January.

Barnsley sit in 13th place in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points off sixth-placed Bournemouth with a play-off spot not ruled of as of yet.

Chelsea could make it four wins on the bounce under Thomas Tuchel with a victory on Thursday night with the manager set to shuffle his pack as the game come thick and fast for his side.

The Blues earned a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United on Sunday, with goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho enough to secure a win in South Yourkshire. Tuchel has made a bright start to his tenure as Chelsea boss and would be hoping for a comfortable victory against the Tykes.

Recent Form

Barnsley - DDWLL

Chelsea - WWWDW

Head to Head

Barnsley vs Chelsea - Last Five [All Competitions] 23rd September 2020 - Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley 8th March 2008 - Barnsley 1-0 Chelsea 31st January 1998 - Chelsea 2-0 Barnsley 24th August 1997 - Barnsley 0-6 Chelsea 1st April 1989 - Chelsea 5-3 Barnsley

Team News

The hosts have had nearly two weeks off due to their league clash with Derby County being called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

Valérien Ismaël will hope to have some of his injured players back, but the trio of Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme and Ben Williams are all unlikely to feature.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed there is a 'high possibility' that lots of changes will be introduced to his side on Thursday.

The German revealed that N'Golo Kanté will start in the midfield for the Blues, while Hakim Ziyech is also expected to be given a chance to impress after featuring just once under Tuchel since his arrival.

Thiago Silva remains out with a thigh injury, however no update was provided on the availability of Kai Havertz, who was missing from training on Tuesday ahead of the cup tie.

Prediction

Barnsley, prior to their two-week break, have struggled to see games through, squandering a two-goal lead versus Cardiff before missing a host of goal-scoring chances against Nottingham Forest.

Though they are no pushovers and will surely give Tuchel's side a run for their money, Chelsea should have enough firepower in attack to seal a quarter-final berth by virtue of a win.

Tuchel will call upon the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic to do the damage against Ismaël's side and it should be a routine win for the Blues.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Chelsea

