Preview: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in Germany.

The tie is all but finished for Hansi Flick's side after they came to Stamford Bridge back in February and clinically finished Chelsea off by three goals to nil, to put one step into the quarter-finals which will take place in Lisbon, Portugal.

Frank Lampard has been part of a Blues side which has completed the impossible against the Bavarians back in 2012, but this is an even bigger task in Germany this time round, and with the squad he will have available at his disposal, the impossible looks highly unlikely.

----------

Recent Form [All Competitions/Friendlies]:

Bayern Munich - WWWWW

Chelsea - LWLWW

Hansi Flick's side are in blistering form; despite not playing a competitive match since for over a month, they are 22 games unbeaten in all competitions and suffered their last defeat back in January against Nürnberg. They also beat Marseille in the build-up to the second-leg of the last-16 tie narrowly 1-0 a week ago ahead of the Chelsea clash.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in an inconsistent run of form and come into the clash with almost zero hope of qualification and they'll be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal last weekend.

----------

Team News

Kingsley Coman is out for the hosts, while Leroy Sane is not eligible for Bayern following his move from Manchester City.

Chelsea will be without captain Cesar Azpilicueta [hamstring], Christian Pulisic [hamstring], Pedro [shoulder] and Willian [achilles] for the Champions League tie.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante are fit and available after they travelled to Germany with the squad, while Lewis Bate could be set to be named on the bench after also flying out with Lampard's side.

Jorginho and Marcos Alonso are also ruled out due to suspension.

----------

Head-to-Head

6th April 2005 - Chelsea 4-2 Bayern Munich | Champions League

12th April 2005 - Bayern Munich 3-2 Chelsea | Champions League

19th May 2012 - Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea [3-4 pens] | Champions League

30th August 2013 - Bayern Munich 2-2 Chelsea [5-4 pens] | UEFA Super Cup

25th February 2020 - Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich | Champions League

----------

Prediction

Bayern Munich have their sights set on the last-eight knockout in Lisbon considering the tie is all but finished. A three goal swing is needed from Chelsea, without conceding in the process, to ensure it goes to at least extra-time in Germany but it looks unfathomable that Lampard's side could pull of an upset.

Several injuries to the Chelsea squad in addition to the suspensions to Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, Hansi Flick's side will be looking to complete the professional job at the Allianz to ensure they aren't on the receiving end of a shock turnaround.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea [6-1 agg]

----------

