Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's depleted Chelsea side make the short trip across west London to face their local neighbours for a spot in the semi-finals.

It's both sides final game before Christmas so they'll want to send their fans home with the perfect Christmas present.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Recent form

Brentford are unbeaten in their last two after a draw against Leeds. They edged past Watford in their last game with a stoppage time penalty to clinch a 2-1 win at home.

They haven't played in 12 days since December 10 after their games against Manchester United and Southampton were both postponed due to Covid-19.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea are without a win in their previous two matches - drawing both - after being held 1-1 at home against Everton, before a goalless draw at Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Team news

After having their two previous matches postponed, Brentford are in much better shape. Frank confirmed his side have recorded zero positive results this week.

"We will put a strong team out, I don't know what Chelsea will do. We've not played for 10 days now. My idea was to rotate anyway but we will go to win. We'll be difficult to play against."

Chelsea are without ten players for the game. Ben Chilwell (ACL), Romelu Lukaku, Lewis Baker, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner are all out with Covid-19.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also remains absent for the Blues for the last-eight meeting.

N'Golo Kante is being rested, while Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are major doubts due to injury.

Jorginho will return to the team though after missing Wolves because of an inconclusive Covid test result.

Prediction

Chelsea will be heavily changed on Wednesday night against the Bees to ease the workload on players during the busy festive schedule.

Tuchel was pleased with his side's application on Sunday and it will be the same again with several youth stars hoping to get a look in for the cup tie.

Brentford are in a better position than the Blues regarding personnel, not arguably in quality, but that could help them cause an upset to dump Chelsea out of the cup.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Chelsea

