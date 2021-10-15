Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The domestic season resumes this weekend following the second international break of the season. Chelsea sit four points ahead of their west London counterparts ahead of the short trip on Saturday.

Prior to the break, Thomas Tuchel's men saw off Southampton with a 3-1 win. While Thomas Frank's new-boys stole all three points with a last-gasp 2-1 win away to West Ham.

Recent Form

Brentford will be extremely pleased with their start to the campaign since getting promoted to the top flight. Three wins, three draws and just the one defeat to Brighton this season sees them comfortably in the top half.

They've already faced Liverpool, holding their own in an enthralling 3-3 draw in west London. The win over West Ham will have bolstered their confidence and they'll be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions.

For Tuchel's men, they put an end to their difficult week prior to the international break. Consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Juventus put the Blues in unfamiliar territory under Tuchel, but they got back to winning ways against Southampton.

Team News

Frank confirmed the team news which sees most of his squad available for the Blues' visit. Shandon Baptiste is out due to a dislocated shoulder, but Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt 'should be available'.

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva (Brazil late return), Antonio Rudiger (back), Hakim Ziyech (illness) and Christian Pulisic against the Bees.

But after a slight concern, Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for the Blues.

Reece James and N'Golo Kante are expected to be available after returning to full training this week.

Prediction

Brentford are high flying and in good mood after seven rounds of fixtures since their promotion to the top flight. Four games without defeat, on home soil against the Blues, Frank's team will fancy their chances.

Tuchel's side are without a host of players, key players in Silva and Rudiger are both out, but having Lukaku available will be a big boost especially if the attack can work in sync on Saturday.

But after their 3-3 draw against Brentford, they have proven their credentials against the big boys, and Chelsea could be left frustrated on Saturday evening.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Chelsea

